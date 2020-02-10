Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 46,718 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,718 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $398,867,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 485,197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IAA by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,206,000 after purchasing an additional 933,341 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $56,648,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IAA by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

