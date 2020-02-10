Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Waters worth $25,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,612. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $217.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.31. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $207.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

