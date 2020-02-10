Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Verisign comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.14% of Verisign worth $31,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 172.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.07 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.10 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.