QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,682 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 39,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

