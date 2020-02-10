Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $37,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $249.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $251.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average of $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

