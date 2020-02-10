BMT Investment Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of BMT Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.