Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $126.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

