Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

