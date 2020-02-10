ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $210.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

