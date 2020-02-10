Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $151.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

