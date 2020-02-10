Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,012,436 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,012,436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $37,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,561,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

