Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,959 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $181.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $152.70 and a 1 year high of $184.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average is $171.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

