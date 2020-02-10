Bessemer Group Inc. Has $40.70 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 313.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 2.26% of Jack in the Box worth $40,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 321,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $104,160.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,056 shares of company stock worth $4,750,323. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $84.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

