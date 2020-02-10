Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Republic Services worth $44,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.