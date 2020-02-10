Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $41,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $12,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.