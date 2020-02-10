Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $204.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

