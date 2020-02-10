Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,926 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $39,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 89.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $148.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $99.77 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.32, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

