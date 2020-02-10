Bessemer Group Inc. Has $48.59 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $366.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

