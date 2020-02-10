Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 90,454 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $53,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

NYSE AME opened at $98.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

