Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 113,632 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,632 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Workday worth $61,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Workday by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 256,569 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178,416 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $192.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average is $176.31. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.27.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

