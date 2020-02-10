Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $54,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $30.07 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

