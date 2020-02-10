BidaskClub Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

LOGI stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.33. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,191,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

