51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 51job by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

