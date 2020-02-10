Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of DHIL opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $124.57 and a 12 month high of $157.24.
In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.00 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.
