Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DHIL opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $124.57 and a 12 month high of $157.24.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.00 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

