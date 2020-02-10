Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIXX. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $769.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.39. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $273,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,306 shares of company stock worth $13,748,904. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after buying an additional 682,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after buying an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

