First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

FCBP stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,201 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,922.58. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 7,774 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.92. Insiders have purchased 10,678 shares of company stock worth $283,821 in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

