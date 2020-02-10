Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.22.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.