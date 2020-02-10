Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTSH. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 488,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $296,753,000 after acquiring an additional 311,040 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 67,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

