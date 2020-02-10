The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

CG stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 560.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

