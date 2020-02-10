Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCMP. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $8,849,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

