Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $16.82 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $316.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

