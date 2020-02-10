BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 387,481 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 453,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 96,757 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 152.6% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

