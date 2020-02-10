BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,069,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,057 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

