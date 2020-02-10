ValuEngine Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $22.77 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,083.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 196,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Position Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Position Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC
BidaskClub Lowers Logitech International to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Logitech International to Sell
51job Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
51job Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
Diamond Hill Investment Group Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Diamond Hill Investment Group Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Homology Medicines Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Homology Medicines Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
First Choice Bancorp Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
First Choice Bancorp Cut to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report