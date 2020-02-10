ValuEngine Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $22.77 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,083.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 196,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

