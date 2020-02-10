Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vedanta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of VEDL opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

