Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of UI opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $199.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

