Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 208,335 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 379.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.62. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.