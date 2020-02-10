Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 18,355 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 18,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $3,372,731.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 287,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,906,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56.

On Friday, January 17th, Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $1,880,024.58.

On Friday, November 15th, Saria Tseng sold 5,494 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $890,797.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $180.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average of $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 11,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

