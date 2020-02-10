Joseph A. Sowell III Sells 21,309 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $145.93 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

