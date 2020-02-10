OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $1,265,624.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,545,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

