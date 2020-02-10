Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Insider Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Michael Troutman sold 32,500 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,108,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,524.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rexnord alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $149,335.56.

Shares of RXN opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,067,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on RXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.