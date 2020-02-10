Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Sells 63,541 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,908,771.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Calvin Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85.

Alector stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92. Alector Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. On average, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 562,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

