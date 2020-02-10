Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CEO Buys $1,018,584.00 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00.

NYSE:ASH opened at $79.70 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 195,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

