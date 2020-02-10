Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $1,523,892.48 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $1,523,892.48. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $430,475.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,318,243 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $6,775,769.02.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,995,306.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $450,434.01.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0229 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after buying an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

