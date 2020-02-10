Istar Inc. Buys 45,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.52 per share, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. bought 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

SAFE opened at $49.72 on Monday. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

