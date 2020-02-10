Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $946,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,857,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,163,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $64,960.39.

On Thursday, January 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $437,751.64.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.00, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 423,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

