Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Acquires $1,278,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

