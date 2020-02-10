salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total value of $1,770,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

