Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $1,319,690.50 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $175.35 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $177.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

