QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $1,319,765.76 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after buying an additional 148,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

